MONROE, N.C. (WJZY) – The Monroe Police Department said it’s investigating a homicide that is being considered “a retaliation shooting” from an earlier fight at a local mall.

Officers responded to calls about gunshots around 6 p.m. on Monday near 600 Maurice Street.

The victim, identified as Terence Russell, 23, sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to Atrium Union in a personal vehicle where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

An initial investigation revealed a fight occurred at Monroe Crossing Mall involving Russell around 4 p.m. Monday. Just a few hours later police responded to a reported shooting near 1700 Icemorlee Street.

Cameron Dawkins, 20, showed up a short time later suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and was believed to be involved in the shooting.

The Monroe Police Department believes the Maurice Street shooting was a retaliation shooting, according to the police report. It is unclear if the additional shooting later on along English Street is connected but it is being investigated.

There is no mention of a suspect and the case remains an active investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 704-282-4700.