Man fatally shot by sheriff’s deputy in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — A man was fatally shot Wednesday morning by a sheriff’s deputy in Elizabeth City, the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office confirms.

There are few details at this time, but the sheriff’s office says the shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. during the execution of a search warrant in the 400 block of Perry Street.

We’re told the man was shot in his car. ⁦⁦@WAVY_News⁩ pic.twitter.com/CmeNiYVKFh — Jason Marks (@jasonmarkswavy) April 21, 2021

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation has been called in to take over the investigation.

The Pasquotank sheriff is expected to hold a press conference on the incident later today. In the meantime, a crowd has gathered in the area protesting the shooting. WAVY’s Jason Marks is at the scene.

Check back for updates on this breaking news.