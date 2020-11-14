Man shot by son in NC hunting incident, officials say

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A hunting accident ended with one man in the hospital for non-life threatening injuries Saturday morning.

Just before 8 a.m. on Hoover Road north of N.C. 210 in Hampstead, 62-year-old Ernest G. Shingleton was shot by his son, 24-year-old Jacob E. Shingleton, according to North Carolina Wildlife Officer Clayton Ludwick.

The men were hunting deer with dogs when a deer ran between the two, both men fired and Ernest was hit in the leg/hip area.

The state is investigating the incident and it is unclear at this point if there will be any charges filled, according to Ludwick.

