Man shot, dies at NC fire station

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A 22-year-old man died Sunday after being shot and then taken to a Thomasville fire department, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.
The victim died from injuries while he was at the fire station.
The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
