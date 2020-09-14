Man shot, dies at NC fire station

North Carolina news

by: FOX8 Digital Desk

Posted: / Updated:

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A 22-year-old man died Sunday after being shot and then taken to a Thomasville fire department, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim died from injuries while he was at the fire station.

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sponsored Content
Visit Buy Local

Trending Stories