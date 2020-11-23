Man shot in chest during NC home invasion, deputies say

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) – Scotland County deputies are investigating after they say a man was shot in his home following a home invasion.

Around 2:37 a.m. Scotland County deputies responded to calls of a man being shot at a home on Carriage Circle in Laurinburg, according to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office.

Suspects kicked in the front door of the man’s home and demanded an undisclosed item before firing multiple shots, striking the man in the chest area, SCSO said.

The suspects then, according to deputies, left the scene with the item. They were driving a dark colored small SUV, according to authorities.

The victim is being treated at a hospital. There is no word on his condition.

The crime scene was processed to aid in the investigation of this crime.