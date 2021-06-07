Man shot in face at NC bar following argument, suspect in custody

North Carolina news

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been arrested and another man is in the hospital after an argument at a bar erupted into gunfire.

Police said that just before 8 p.m. Sunday at the Silver Moon Saloon on the 600 block of North Trade Street, Caleb Williams, 38, and Mikkcos Quick, 38, got into a fight.

The two went outside and Quick allegedly shot Williams and left the area on foot.

Williams was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries to his face.

Officers arrested Quick a few blocks away from the Saloon.

He is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, carrying a concealed gun, discharging a firearm in the city limits and driving with a revoked license.

He is being held under a $200,000 secure bond.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories