WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was shot in a drive-by style shooting on Friday night, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

At around 10:07 p.m., officers came to the 500 block of Akron Drive to investigate after getting a report of a shooting.

At the scene, police said they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

Investigators said the victim “was less than cooperative” with them and was taken to the hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the victim was injured during a “gang-relating drive-by style shooting.”

The shooting is being investigated by members of the WSPD’s Field Services Bureau/Patrol Division.

