GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was shot in the vicinity of a parking deck in Downtown Greensboro on Sunday morning, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

At around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday, police say that a man was struck by gunfire near a parking deck in the area of North Greene Street.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and his injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening, according to police. The suspect is not in custody at this time and is described as a Black man in his 20s.

There is no further information available at this time.