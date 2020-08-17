Man shot, killed at large NC party after multiple suspects start firing

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Lexington police are investigating after a man was shot and killed at a party on Saturday, according to a Lexington Police Department news release.

At 11:50 p.m., Lexington police responded to a call about a shooting in the area of 702 Dixie Street.

Responding officers found a large crowd in the area and a victim with a gunshot wound in a home on 702 Dixie Street.

Officers administered life saving measures until Davidson County EMS arrived on scene.

The victim, Melvin Charles Clark Jr., 35, of Lexington, was taken to WFU Lexington Medical Center by EMS and later died from his injuries.

Information gathered at the scene indicates that a party was happening at the home and unknown suspects started shooting.

Multiple spent shell casings were found at the scene, and several vehicles were shot.

Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, Denton Police Department and North Carolina Highway

Patrol assisted with crowd control.

Police ask that anyone with information regarding this incident contact the Lexington Police

Department at (336) 243-3302 or Lexington Area Crime Stoppers at 336-243-2400.

