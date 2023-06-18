GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed on Seneca Road, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

Officers came to the Choice Extended Stay on 110 Seneca Road after getting a report of a shooting.

At the scene, police found Eric Wayne Miller Jr., 32, suffering from a gunshot wound. Miller would die as a result of his injuries.

Investigators are investigating the fatal shooting as a homicide. There is no suspect information available at this time.

The investigation is active and ongoing.