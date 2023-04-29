WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is dead after he was shot while behind the wheel in Winston-Salem, according to police.

At 11:26 p.m. Thursday night, police responded to a shooting on the 1300 block of North Liberty Street. While driving to the scene, officers learned of a crash at the intersection of East 14th Street and Highland Avenue.

At the scene, officers found a car had crashed into a utility pole, taking down the powerlines.

Police checked on the person inside and found the driver dead.

Police say the driver, identified as Miguel Tomas Ortiz, 41, of Kernersville, was shot while in his car at the intersection of 14th Street and North Liberty Street before crashing into the utility pole near the Highland Avenue intersection.

Winston-Salem detectives are investigating.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800 or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be found on the City of Winston-Salem website. Information provided to Crime Stoppers may be provided anonymously. The Text-A-Tip Program can be reached at (336) 276-1717 and allows you to text tips, photos and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Please note that such text tips cannot be made anonymously.