Man shot while trying to help woman during NC robbery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Emergency medical officials say one person was shot in east Charlotte Saturday.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Police say two male suspects robbed a food truck in a parking lot on The Plaza.

Police say a woman was working for the business at the time of the robbery. Police say a witness tried to intervene, but he was shot in the leg.

The suspects fled on foot, and officials say no arrests have been made at this point.

The person shot has been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The man who was shot is expected to recover.

