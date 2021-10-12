Man sought after abandoning dog at NC storage center; incident caught on video

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — A man is wanted after he was caught on video abandoning a dog at a local storage facility, officials say.

It happened around 9 p.m. Saturday at the Weeksville Secure Self Storage on Weeksville Road in Elizabeth City. Video shows the man pull up and let the dog out. He then dumps some dog food on the ground before driving away.

The dog, a female Akita, was found soaked from the rain on Sunday morning. She was taken to the SPCA of Northeastern North Carolina, and will be up for adoption next week.

The SPCA says all the man had to do was drop the dog off with them and they would have taken her, no questions asked.

Now the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office is looking for him. Anyone with information should call them at 252-338-2191.

“It’s just sad,” said Joe Musico, the storage facility owner. “It really is sad.”

The Akita is now in good hands with the SPCA. She is loved and wanted, but over that weekend that wasn’t the case.

Musico said he got a call on Sunday morning about a dog apparently left at his storage facility overnight.

He found the Akita wet and near the pile of dog food in the grass.

“I was in shock,” he said. “I was trying to figure out where the dog came from and how a bag of dog food got here.”

He then went to check his surveillance video.

“He did it right there underneath the camera,” Musico added.

Musico said the unidentified man picked the wrong place to leave a dog.

“I’m an animal lover,” he said. “The dog that I have currently was a rescue that was out on the side of the road here in Weeksville, so I was upset and mad.”

Musico posted the video on social media in hopes of finding the owner.

“It’s a poor decision,” Musico added. “It was a real bad decision on his part. You can call the animal shelter or call animal control and they’ll come pick up an animal if you don’t want it.”

The Akita seems happy at the SPCA now, and is getting ready to be adopted.

“An animal is a part of your family and when you get them, you can’t just throw them out on the street,” Musico said. “You don’t throw your kids out. People need to think hard before they pick up a pet.”