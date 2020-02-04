Man sought after exposing himself to NC teen girls at bus stop

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police are looking for a man who is accused of exposing himself to teenage girls at a bus stop in east Charlotte.
The incidents happened near the intersection of Trembeth Drive and Dinglewood Avenue on two different occasions about a month apart.
On Dec. 20, 2019, two teenage girls were at the bus stop when police say a man stopped his truck near the victims and motioned to get their attention. When the two victims looked at the man, police say he exposed his genitalia to them and then drove away.
On Jan. 29, 2020, the same two victims were standing at a bus stop when the same man exposed himself again. Following the second incident, the victims filed another police report.
After the second report, a photograph of the suspect vehicle was provided to police. Charlotte Mecklenburg Police detectives are requesting the public’s assistance in locating this vehicle and the corresponding registered owner.
The vehicle is described as a dark gray four-door Toyota Tundra pickup truck with chrome step bars, chrome rear bumper, and chrome door handles. The vehicle also has a white sticker in the upper left-hand corner of the rear window.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic male who is approximately 40-years-old.
The investigation into these cases is active and ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call detectives at 704-336-3327. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
