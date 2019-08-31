Man sought after taking ‘up-skirt’ photo of woman at NC store, police say

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Wilmington police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect in a “secret peeping” case.

A man in a photo released by police Thursday evening is accused of taking a secret photo of a woman Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened at a shop in The Hanover Center Tuesday afternoon, according to Wilmington police.

“The man is suspected of taking an up-skirt photograph of a woman at a shop,” Wilmington police said in a news release.

Police did not disclose which store the incident occurred at.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 910-343-3608 or use Text-a-tip.

