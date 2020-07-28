Man sought in killing of 2 women outside Lumberton store, police say

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Monday night, Lumberton police said they had issued arrest warrants for a man in the killing of two women outside a dollar store Friday.

Officers responded just before 5 p.m. to the Family Dollar store, which is located at 1305 East 5th St. in Lumberton.

Xavier Joseph Kenneth Green

They believe the suspect shot at multiple vehicles as they backed out of parking spots, a news release said.

The women who died were identified as 32-year-old Kayla Kyle and 41-year-old Kimberly Hunt.

Now, authorities say they are seeking Xavier Joseph Kenneth Green, 25, of Florence, South Carolina.

Murder warrants were issued for Green Monday night, according to Lumberton police.

“The Lumberton Police Department is asking for Mr. Green to turn himself in to law enforcement where ever he is,” a news release said.

Police said that Green is “armed and dangerous and should only be approached by law enforcement.”

Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said killing the women with children in the car is “unconscionable.”

More headlines from CBS17.com: