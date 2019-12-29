Man sought in shooting outside NC mall that killed teen girl, wounded 2 boys

CONCORD, N.C. (AP/WNCN) – Police in a North Carolina city are still trying to identify and arrest a man they say is responsible for the shooting death of a 13-year-old girl outside of a mall.

Concord police officers responded to a call about a fight outside a Dave and Buster’s at Concord Mills mall Saturday night.

Police say the girl – identified on Sunday as Avenanna Propst – died at the scene.

Two other male juveniles suffered injuries and are “lucky to be alive,” police said in a news release.

Police released still images from security video of a man they say displayed a firearm in the parking lot before the shooting.

Officers want help in identifying the man who was wearing a unique shirt.

“The suspect is wearing a distinct red and white checkered hoodie,” police said.

Avenanna Propst in a photo from Concord police.

Statement from Avenanna Propst’s school

Meanwhile, Propst’s school, A.C.E. Academy, released a statement about the slain girl and her death:

“Avenanna was scheduled to graduate from our school this year and this is devastating to all of us. She was a popular girl in the school and the news spread quickly among our school family. She’s a baby, she’s 13-years-old. This is hard to process, accept, or even understand. We support our families in and out of school and anytime one of our children suffer, we all suffer. We will support Avenanna’s family for as long as it takes to get through these painful, unimaginable times.”

