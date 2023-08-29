KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WJZY) — Investigators are looking for a tall, slender man who stole batteries from several school buses in the early hours of Saturday, according to the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies say that between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Saturday, an unknown man was caught on camera removing batteries from school buses at Northwest Cabarrus Middle School.
The suspect is described as possibly being a white man in his early to mid-20s, standing between 6 feet, one inch, and 6 feet, 4 inches with a slender build.
Officials say the man was driving a dark-colored, 2021 to 2023 model Toyota Corolla or Camry.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office at 704-920-3000 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at cabarruscrimestoppers.com or call 704-93CRIME.