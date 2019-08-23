Man struck by lightning while swimming on Outer Banks

KITTY HAWK, N.C. (WNCN) – A person was struck by lightning while swimming at the Outer Banks, according to a Facebook post by Kitty Hawk police.

First responders were dispatched to the 3800 block of North Virginia Dare Trail in Kitty Hawk at about 2:50 p.m. Friday. The 23-year-old man was hit by lightning while swimming in the ocean with friends, the post said.

The man was transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

“Please keep him and his family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time of uncertainty,” police wrote.

