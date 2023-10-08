CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) — A man surrendered to police following the homicide between two Wendy’s employees in north Charlotte Friday night, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Around 5:30 Friday afternoon, officers responded to the fast-food location in the 3700 block of West W.T. Harris Blvd. where a male victim was found with an apparent gunshot wound.

Medic transported the victim, 19-year-old J’Karri Marquise Anderson, to Atrium Health CMC where he died.

While police were investigating, 21-year-old Christopher Franks arrived at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Law Enforcement Center to speak with detectives, officials said.

Franks was later arrested and charged with murder.

Officers say that the incident originated inside of the Wendy’s. All involved parties have been identified, and detectives are not currently seeking any other suspects.

The investigation is active and ongoing.