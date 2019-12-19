Man suspected of firing at officers during traffic stop dead after standoff in NC

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A man accused of firing shots at officers during a traffic stop in downtown Hudson Thursday morning was killed during a standoff with U.S. Marshals.

Officials say they were conducting a traffic stop when a person, later identified as 28-year-old Kentrey Marquis Witherspoon, got out of the suspect vehicle, fired a gun, and ran off. The officers involved were not injured, but a patrol car was struck during the shooting.

A manhunt then got underway as authorities searched for Witherspoon. Schools in the area were placed on a soft lockdown and roads were closed as a helicopter aided in the search.

Officials say Witherspoon was spotted a short time later on Shasta Drive, in the Joyceton Community of Lenoir, and again fired at officers as he ran into the Kincaid Plant 6 on SW. Norwood Street.

Employees at the plant were safely evacuated under cover of law enforcement and a lengthy period of negotiations with Witherspoon began. According to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, those negotiations ultimately failed and Witherspoon “was engaged by the U.S. Marshals.”

Just before 3:30 p.m., officials said that Witherspoon had been pronounced deceased. Officials have not said exactly how he was killed.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 758-8300, or the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office at 759-1526.

