Man swipes 22 wedding rings from NC Walmart, deputies say

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – New Hanover County deputies are looking for a man accused of felony larceny.
According to the New Hanover Sheriff’s Office, the suspect walked out of the Walmart on Market Street with $8,000 worth of wedding rings.
The surveillance photos were shared Friday afternoon. In the photos, the man is seen near the entrance with a shopping cart and carrying a large item.
Anyone who knows the person’s name is asked to call 910-798-4261.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.
