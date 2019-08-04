Man swipes 22 wedding rings from NC Walmart, deputies say

North Carolina news

by: WECT

Posted: / Updated:

Images from WECT

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – New Hanover County deputies are looking for a man accused of felony larceny.

According to the New Hanover Sheriff’s Office, the suspect walked out of the Walmart on Market Street with $8,000 worth of wedding rings.

The surveillance photos were shared Friday afternoon. In the photos, the man is seen near the entrance with a shopping cart and carrying a large item.

Anyone who knows the person’s name is asked to call 910-798-4261.

Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Local News
More National News
More Weather
More Sports
More Check This Out

Don't Miss