Man swipes 22 wedding rings from NC Walmart, deputies say

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – New Hanover County deputies are looking for a man accused of felony larceny.

According to the New Hanover Sheriff’s Office, the suspect walked out of the Walmart on Market Street with $8,000 worth of wedding rings.

The surveillance photos were shared Friday afternoon. In the photos, the man is seen near the entrance with a shopping cart and carrying a large item.

Anyone who knows the person’s name is asked to call 910-798-4261.

Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now