EDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — A man and a teen have been charged in connection to a fatal shooting in Eden last month, according to an Eden Police Department news release.

According to Eden police, they responded to the area of Morgan Road just after 9 p.m. on July 27 about a disturbance. A lieutenant with Eden police was the first to arrive on the scene.

Police say the lieutenant heard arguing inside the home as he walked up.

As the lieutenant was approaching from where he parked on Flynn Road, he heard gunfire from both inside the home and outside in the area of Morgan Road. He took cover and radioed Rockingham County 911.

The Eden Police Department, Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office and Reidsville Police Department responded to the call for assistance.

Multiple people were running from the gunfire as officers responded, and police say officers were able to help get them to safety. All of the people running were detained as part of the investigation.

One person was found dead in the yard, and two more were taken to the hospital with injuries. The person found dead was later identified as 33-year-old Fuquan Donee Fallen.

On Friday, investigators consulted with District Attorney Jason Ramey and secured warrants for arrest for Justin Warren Joyce, 25, of Eden, and Waylan Ray Tuttle, 18, of Eden, for first-degree murder in connection to the death of Fallen.

Tuttle has also been charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill for firing indiscriminately and hitting another person involved in the incident, police say.

Mugshots of Justin Warren Joyce, 25, of Eden, and Waylan Ray Tuttle, 18, of Eden (credit: Eden Police Department)

Joyce and Tuttle are in the Rockingham County Jail with no bond.

Anyone having information concerning this incident is asked to call (336) 623-9755 (24hr), (336) 623-9240 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Anyone wishing to provide information and remain anonymous is asked to call Rockingham County Crimestoppers at (336) 349-9683.