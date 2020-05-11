Man, teen fatally shot while sitting in car at NC convenience store

A man and a teenager were shot and killed while sitting in a car at a gas station in Hickory Sunday night, according to police. (Source: Google Maps)

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A man and a teenager were shot and killed while sitting in a car at a gas station in Hickory Sunday night, according to police.

The double shooting happened around 10:40 p.m. at the Save More convenience store on 1st Avenue SW. Investigators say 20-year-old Xzavion Rashawn Watts and 16-year-old Damarion Isaiah Sharpe were sitting in the back seat of a silver 2008 Chevrolet Malibu when witnesses say another man walked up and fired several shots into the car.

Sharpe was pronounced dead at the scene. Watts was taken to Frye Regional Medical Center where he died a short time later.

Witnesses say the shooter was a black male with a handgun, wearing a gray hooded jacket and black pants.

Police say it appears the shooter knew the victims and targeted them. A possible motive for the crime was not released

As of Monday morning, no arrests had been made.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551, or Investigator Carlos De Los Santos at 828 261-2621 or cdelossantos@hickorync.gov .

