CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – A man was arrested early Thursday morning after police said he held a knife to a women’s neck and tied her up inside an uptown Charlotte parking garage, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Authorities said a woman in her 20s was walking to her vehicle just before 1 a.m. Thurdsay at the Museum Tower Parking Garage when she was approached by a man.

The man, identified as 19-year-old Shamond Sellers, held a knife to her throat, blindfolded her, and tied her hands behind her back with rope.

The woman was able to get free and get to her car to call police.

Officials said that police used the Real Time Crime Center to find the suspect a few blocks away. He was still in possession of the knife.

Sellers was arrested on scene and was charged with attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, first-degree kidnapping, and communicating threats.

CMPD said the case is still active. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.