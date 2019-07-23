Man tried to kidnap 7-year-old girl outside NC home, deputies say

A person of interest in the attempted kidnapping was caught on surveillance video at a convenience store nearby. WBTV photos from the Gaston County Police Department

BESSEMER CITY, N.C. (WBTV) – A man is being sought in connection to the attempted kidnapping of a 7-year-old girl in Gaston County Saturday.

The Gaston County Sheriff’s Office says they are searching for a man around 6 feet tall with facial hair. He was wearing a bright orange shirt, gray shorts and boots.

A person fitting the description was captured on surveillance video at a convenience store on Dallas-Cherryville Highway, which is not far from where the attempted kidnapping happened on Tryon School Road.

Deputies say the man was seen at the store driving a red and black Peace Sports moped about 30 minutes before the attempted abduction.

On Tuesday, police said they had identified the man in the surveillance video but they did not release any further information.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and asked anyone with information to call the Gaston County Police Department at 704-866-3320 or Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000.

