Man tried to report girlfriend missing after she died from overdose in woods, NC deputies say

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested in North Carolina after trying to report a woman who died of an overdose as missing.

Deputies in Rockingham County were told that a hunter had found a dead woman in a wooded area on Gold Hill Road, near Foulks Road, in Madison.

The woman was identified as LaDawn Marie Edwards, 27, of Sparta.

Authorities believe that Edwards was walking near Gold Hill Road on the evening of Dec. 19 with her boyfriend Zachary Joseph Taylor, 21, after visiting people in the area. They believe that Edwards then overdosed on an “unknown amount of a controlled substance” and died there in the wooded area.

Taylor left Edwards there and, according to deputies, attempted to report her as missing to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office the morning of Dec. 20, shortly before her body was discovered.

He was arrested and charged with felony death by distribution, concealing a body, and obstruction of an officer. He was given a $500,000 secured bond.