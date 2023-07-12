ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) — Police arrested a man on Monday for trying to stab the manager of a store in Asheville.

Asheville Police said they responded to the business on Merrimon Avenue for a knife-wielding suspect who was attempting to stab the store’s manager.

Officers said that the suspect left before they arrived and that the victim was not hurt.

Investigators said they found the suspect, 31-year-old Joshua R. Martin, several blocks away on Mt. Clare Avenue.

Martin was taken into custody following a brief struggle, according to police.

Officers also found the knife used in the attack, Asheville Police said.

Martin was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and second degree trespassing.

Asheville Police said Martin was not injured but was being treated at Mission Hospital.