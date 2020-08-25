Man tries to save teen from drowning at NC coast, both are pulled to safety

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Two people, including a 13-year-old, were rescued from the waters near the Snow’s Cut Bridge Sunday afternoon.

According to a news release from the Wilmington Police Department, members of the Maritime Task Force Unit were patrolling near Snow’s Cut Bridge around 1:45 p.m. when they noticed two people struggling in the water.

The officers were able to pull both out of the water using a throw line.

Officials say the 13-year-old had been swept away while he was playing in the water and the second male, who was fishing nearby, jumped in to try and save the teen but was pulled under as well.

Paramedics were called to the scene and checked out the teen who was cleared. Officials say there was a language barrier with both victims, and the second male left before providing his information.

