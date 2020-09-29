Man used blood to write satanic messages on NC sorority house, police say

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A man is facing charges after defacing an East Carolina University sorority house.

Police said the man, who faces a charge of injury to real property, was carrying around a machete.

Police said the man injured himself, then used his own blood to write satanic messages on the Alpha Delta Pi house.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. Sunday.

That’s when an ECU police officer was patrolling around 5th Street.

A concerned citizen approached the officer and explained they had seen a man walking around with blood on his arms and hands.

Captain Chris Sutton with ECU Police says they found the man at East 5th Street and South Meaded Street and officers were able to disarm him quickly.

The man injured himself and smeared his blood on the front of the Alpha Delta Pi house, as well as a nearby parked car.

Sutton says his injuries include cuts and lacerations to the arms and hands.

Officers have no reason to believe drugs were involved and said they hope this was a random event.

No one else was hurt and officers were able to defuse the situation.

If there’s some good lessons learned in this, it’s to remain aware of your surroundings and to be vigilant in your actions. If you see something that’s concerning, please report that immediately. Capt. Chris Sutton, ECU Police

Police have identified the man, but will not release his name until he leaves the hospital.

That’s when he’ll answer the charges in court.

More headlines from CBS17.com: