RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man wanted by the U.S. Marshalls in the murder of a teen in 2020 has been spotted by North Carolina police, but he is still believed to be on the run.

Dionate Whitson, 21, is accused of killing a teenager in Asheville on Nov. 28, 2020. He’s wanted on a first-degree murder charge and is considered to be armed and dangerous.

The Department of Justice believes Whitson is a member of a violent street gang, known as Sex, Money, Murder. It’s been suspected that other gang members may be helping him avoid arrest in other cities like Greensboro, Raleigh or Winston-Salem areas. They believe he could be living among unhoused people in those areas, as well.

Over the weekend, the Kinston Police Department said their officers were conducting patrols in reference to suspicious activity along the 500 block of Larkspur Road. During that time, they say they encountered an individual with a man. Police say the man ran away from them and tossed a stolen firearm in the process.

The encounter was captured on police-worn cameras. Police were able to identify the man as Whitson. They have been unable to detain him since their encounter.

The U.S. Marshals are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to his arrest. Whitson has connections to Greenville, Charlotte and Asheville as well as Atlanta.

Whitson is described as:

A black male

Brown eyes

Black hair

5’7” inches tall

150 lbs

Anyone with information on Whitson’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020, Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444, or through the Tip411 app.

You can also contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-877-WANTED2 or use the USMS Tips app. Your information will be taken in strict confidence and anonymity is guaranteed. The Marshals’ office says you never have to give your name or have to testify in court.