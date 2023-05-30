STATESVILLE, N.C. (WJZY) – A man is wanted after robbing several North Carolina banks, the latest happening on Tuesday morning, according to the Statesville Police Department.

Kelvin Simmons, 46, of Concord, was identified as the suspect; authorities have obtained warrants for his arrest.

Kelvin Simmons (Courtesy: Statesville Police Department)

The incident happened around 9:20 a.m. at the First Horizon Bank on the 1800 block of East Broad Street near Eastside Drive.

Police say Simmons walked into the building with a lunch box, handed a note to the teller stating he was armed, and demanded money. After he got the cash, officials said he fled in a black 2013 Hyundai Sante Fe in an ‘unknown direction.’

Officers advised the car had an N.C. registration plate numbered TMR-8978.

According to reports, Simmons robbed several other banks from surrounding agencies within the last few days. Belmont Police say they are also looking for Simmons after he robbed the Woodforest National Bank on Hawley Avenue on Saturday.

Simmons is described as having brown hair and blue eyes. He stands at 5 feet, 5 inches and weighs 155 pounds. Simmons may be carrying a “Despicable Me” minion bag.

With any information, the public is urged to contact Statesville police at (704)-878-3406 or call Belmont police at (704)-825-3792.