Man wanted for sexually assaulting teen during break-in. NC police believe he’s done it before

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who broke into a home in northeast Charlotte and touched a teenage girl without her permission – and they say he may be responsible for similar crimes in the past.

The latest incident happened Sunday at an apartment complex on Canterwood Drive, near Tom Hunter Road and N. Tryon Street. Officers say a Hispanic male with a mustache, wearing a black hat, black jacket and gold necklace, broke into the home and touched the teenage victim.

The victim physically resisted and the man ran from the home, the report states. Officers and CMPD’s K9 Unit tried to track him down but were unsuccessful.

Police say the crime is similar to two previous cases at the same apartment complex in October, 2019.

In those separate cases, a man broke into two separate homes sexually assaulted two females. The victims were 16 and 39 years old.

Police were telling residents to be aware of their surroundings and asking anyone with any information to come forward.

Anyone with information about any of the attacks is urged to immediately call 911. You can also leave tips anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or the app.

Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.