Man wanted for shooting person multiple times, stealing car in Lumberton, deputies say

Damian Lee Hunt. (Courtesy of the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office)

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A 22-year-old is wanted after a man was shot multiple times and his car was stolen in Lumberton Tuesday afternoon, the sheriff’s office said.

Just after 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, Robeson County deputies responded to the area of Hestertown Road in Lumberton. They arrived at the scene to find a 21-year-old man who had been shot multiple times, a news release said.

Deputies charged 22-year-old Damian Lee Hunt, of Lumberton, with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and larceny of a motor vehicle.

The victim’s vehicle was stolen from the scene. It was later found near N.C. 72 East and Long Branch Drive, the release said.

