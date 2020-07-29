Man wanted for trying to steal vehicle with 1-month-old child inside in NC

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who attempted to steal a vehicle with a 1-month-old child inside.

According to a news release, officers responded to a report of an attempted larceny of a vehicle at the Westgate Shopping Center, located at 30 Westgate Pkwy.

When they arrived on-scene, officers found that the victim parked her vehicle outside of the UPS store and left it running for a few seconds while she dropped off a package.

The woman turned to see a man get into her vehicle and tried to drive away with her 1-month-old child inside.

Police said the suspect was unsuccessful in stealing the vehicle and ran from the car after several people came to help the victim.

The mother and the child were not harmed during the incident.

The suspect is described as being a white male, approximately 6-foot-1 inches tall, has long black hair and was wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.

Police said the suspect was also carrying a backpack with a floral design.

He was last seen running across the parking lot of the shopping center toward Westgate Parkway.

Anyone with information is asked to call 828-252-1110.

