ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man is wanted after a deadly shooting and assault Saturday night in Robeson County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Trevion M. Cooper, 25, of St. Pauls is wanted by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office on charges of first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. Deputies did not release a photo or description of Cooper.

Deputies were called at about 9:45 p.m. to the 200 block of Maple Leaf Drive in the St. Pauls area for a shooting. Amonte M. Blocker, 26, of St. Pauls, was found dead by deputies, according to the sheriff’s office.

A woman in the home was also allegedly assaulted by Cooper, according to the sheriff’s office.

No other details about the shooting were immediately available. Anyone with information is asked to call 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

