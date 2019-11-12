Man wanted in NC murder also being sought for girlfriend’s killing in SC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A man police believe killed another man in a Ballantyne community last week was already on the run after he was accused of killing his girlfriend in Lancaster, S.C.

The most recent incident happened around 4 p.m. Thursday on Paperbark Circle. Officials say 45-year-old Alvin Fletcher was found dead inside a home with “apparent trauma.” There is no word on how exactly Fletcher was killed, but investigators described the suspect – identified as 41-year-old Derrick Allen McIlwain – as an “invited guest” at the home.

On Monday, police said they were charging McIlwain with murder in Fletcher’s death, but that he was still being sought and wasn’t yet in custody.

However, law enforcement in South Carolina were already searching for McIlwain on a murder charge in the May, 2019 death of his girlfriend, 36-year-old Kimberly Beth Alger.

Alger was found dead near the back steps of a vacant home in Lancaster County on May 28. McIlwain was initially wanted on a warrant for domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature involving Alger days before her body was found.

Deputies in Lancaster County said McIlwain should be considered “armed and dangerous.”

Lancaster deputies say McIlwain – who is also wanted on a shoplifting charge – could be driving a dark-colored 2006 Nissan Altima with a paper SC tag 8690LF.

Anyone who sees McIlwain or has information on his whereabouts is urged to call 911 or their local law enforcement agency immediately.

The public can also call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388, Midlands Crime Stoppers in S.C. at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372), 704-432-TIPS to speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective in Charlotte, Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers website.

Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now