Man wanted in NC rolling gun battle last month is captured, officials say

PINEVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man who has been wanted since May 10 for a shootout that took place in Pineville was arrested by authorities in Pennsylvania Saturday night, the Pineville Police Department says.

Elizaul “Zaul” Trujillo, 28, was apprehended in Pennsylvania this weekend by the US Marshal’s Carolina Regional Fugitive Taskforce.

Trujillo will be extradited back to Mecklenburg County for his three felony warrants for his involvement in a shooting that took place May 6 on Park Road in Pineville, where shots were fired between two vehicles and one driver was struck by gunfire.

According to Pineville Police, the two drivers started arguing with each other and one of them called 9-1-1.

Following the call, they started shooting at each other. At least a dozen shots were fired between the two drivers, police said.

The warrants for Trujillo were for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, shooting into an occupied vehicle and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The other driver in the incident was not charged.