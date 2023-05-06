ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man is wanted on a murder charge after a shooting Friday night in Robeson County, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Kenneth J. Mitchell, 33, of Lumberton, is wanted on charges of first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and discharging a weapon in an enclosure to incite fear, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies were called just before 8:30 p.m. Friday to Parnell Road for a shooting, where they found Donald Ray Williams, 27, of Wagram, dead, according to the sheriff’s office.

