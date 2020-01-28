Man went at NC trooper with knife before being shot on I-95, State Highway Patrol says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities have identified the state trooper and suspect involved in Monday afternoon’s shooting in Robeson County.

During the course of a roadside safety inspection of a vehicle, a trooper was approached by an uninvolved armed individual.

The individual, who was armed with a knife, advanced towards the trooper who then discharged his firearm after verbal commands were ignored, according to a release.

The involved individual, identified as Justin Lee Workman, 29, of Wilmington, was injured as a result of the incident.

The Patrol member, Trooper Roderick McDaniel, is assigned to Troop B, District 9 (Cumberland County) and is an eighteen-year-veteran of the State Highway Patrol. Trooper McDaniel has been placed on administrative duty pending an internal investigation which is agency protocol in all officer-involved shootings.

Additional details related to the incident cannot be provided due to the ongoing SBI investigation.

