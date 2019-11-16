Man who killed NC woman in stabbing is held without bond, deputies say

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A man charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of a Wilmington woman will remain in jail under no bond.

Andrew Webster Boynton, 56, made his first court appearance in New Hanover County Friday morning after he was extradited from Virginia yesterday.

Kimberly Bland being interviewed by WECT about the Wilmington film industry.

Boynton said little during the brief appearance, simply saying “yes, your honor” and “no, your honor” when asked questions by the judge.

He will be appointed a capital defender and his next court appearance will be Dec. 5.

Boynton is accused of fatally stabbing Kimberly Bland in her home at Mill Creek Apartments. Bland’s body was discovered by police on Thursday, Nov. 7. He allegedly fled the Wilmington area in Bland’s car and was eventually arrested by authorities in Richmond, Va. on Friday, Nov. 8.

Initially, Wilmington police were tight-lipped about releasing information surrounding Bland’s death, only classifying it as “suspicious” in a news release issued the evening of Friday, Nov. 8. Police also couldn’t release her identity until an autopsy could be performed the following week.

On Tuesday, Wilmington police chief Ralph Evangelous held a news conference where he identified Bland as the victim, named Boynton as a suspect, and announced his arrest in Virginia.

“Due to some challenges surrounding this case, WPD was prevented from releasing this information until [Tuesday],” Evangelous said during the news conference. “The medical examiner requested police leave the decedent untouched until an autopsy could be performed, which prevented WPD from identifying the victim and releasing details to the public.”

Bland was very active in the Wilmington film industry, appearing as an extra in TV shows including CBS’s Under the Dome, SIX and others. She was a member of a group called Wilmington Background Actors.

Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now