WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A suspect is in custody after two people were shot during a card game in Winston-Salem, police say.

The shooting happened in the evening of Nov. 4 on Horizon Lane. Evidence of the shooting was found in a parking lot and two victims arrived at area hospitals a little while later, claiming that a man possibly named Charlie shot them after an argument over a card game.

After an investigation, police identified the suspect as 22-year-old Keontre Deshawn Myers. A warrant for his arrest was issued for two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious bodily injury.

Officers and US Marshalls found and arrested Myers Wednesday morning on Old Salisbury Court.

He has been charged with two counts of assault with a dead weapon and was served an unrelated warrant for a probation violation.

Myers is in the Forsyth County Jail without bond. His first court appearance is Friday.