Man with extensive criminal history in Wake County charged with killing police officer in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (WNCN/KMOV) – A man with a lengthy criminal history in Wake County is charged with fatally shooting a police officer in St. Louis, KMOV reports.

North County Cooperative Police Officer Michael Langsdorf was called to respond to a bad check at a food market Sunday around 4:30 p.m. Langsdorf confronted the suspect, identified as Bonette Kymbrelle Meeks. That led to a struggle between the two which was caught on camera by video surveillance in the store.

Police said the two ended up on the floor during the struggle. Per KMOV, Maj. Ron Martin described the ensuing moments during a press conference Monday morning:

“At some point, Officer Langsdorf was on top of Meeks, I don’t know how, looking at the video, Mr. Meeks was able to do it, but he was able to pull a gun from his waistband, strike Officer Langsdorf in the side of the head a few times, which caused Officer Langsdorf to be in kind of a daze and lose his hold on Mr. Meeks. Mr. Meeks was able to stand up and stand over Officer Langsdorf as Officer Langsdorf was on the ground facedown, stomach down. Mr. Meeks had the gun in his hand, pointed the gun to the back of Officer Langsdorf’s head and fired one shot.”

Martin said the bullet struck Langsdorf in the neck, went to his spinal cord, then out the front of his chest. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead around 5:15 p.m. Sunday

“Mr. Meeks was successful in executing a cop yesterday, and a good one,” said Martin. The 40-year-old officer was a father of two.

Meeks was later arrested. He was carrying the gun used to kill Langsdorf, KMOV reported.

Meeks served time for various drug-related charges in Wake County. His most recent arrest in North Carolina came on Oct. 28, 2017 in Raleigh.

Public records show Meeks previously lived in Clayton and in Rocky Mount.

