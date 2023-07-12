ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people face multiple narcotics charges after a joint investigation by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics Unit, Patrol Division and Criminal Apprehension Team.

On June 30, Randolph County deputies conducted a traffic stop on Mack Road in Asheboro.

A vehicle was searched, and 4.5 pounds of methamphetamine were found. Deputies also found and seized Suboxone, Oxycodone and two guns.

On July 6, a search warrant was executed on a camper that the suspects lived in.

As a result of this investigation, a total of 8.5 pounds of methamphetamine, 42.3 grams of heroin, 61 dosage units of Suboxone and 395.2 grams of marijuana were seized, according to a RCSO news release.

Detectives located and seized approximately 3.5 additional pounds of methamphetamine, a trafficking amount of heroin, Xanax, marijuana and a gun.

The suspects were in the camper during the search and were both taken to a hospital.

Evan Lee Baker, 35, and Henrietta Summer Parker, 28, were arrested following the investigation.

Parker was treated and released from the hospital. She was taken to the Randolph County Detention Center and charged with:

Four counts of felony trafficking in methamphetamine

Felony trafficking in heroin

Felony maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substance

Felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana

Felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine

Felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin

Misdemeanor simple possession of schedule IV controlled substance

She received a $75,000 secured bond.

As a result of the traffic stop, warrants were obtained for Baker. He was taken to a hospital after the traffic stop.

On July 8, when he was released from the hospital, Baker was taken to the Randolph County Detention Center and charged with:

Five counts of felony trafficking in methamphetamine

Two counts of felony conspiring to traffic in methamphetamine

Felony trafficking in heroin

Felony maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substance

Felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana

Felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule III controlled substance

Two counts of felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine

Felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin

Two counts of felony possession of a firearm by a felon

Misdemeanor simple possession of schedule IV

Reckless driving to endanger

Failure to maintain lane control

He received a $300,000 secured bond plus electronic house arrest.