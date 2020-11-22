Manhunt for NC fugitive ends in gun battle, suspect shot multiple times

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT/AP) — The manhunt for Robert Lee Strother ended at 8:34 p.m. Saturday at a Banks School Road home just west of Kinston.

Strother is accused of shooting a Lenoir County deputy Thursday evening during a domestic call.

He is also accused of shooting a man and stealing his pickup truck. That man has been hospitalized in critical condition.

A caller to 911 at 8:19 p.m. identified a man fitting the description of Strother was on the porch of the residence. Lenoir County Sheriff Ronnie Ingram called for two armored vehicles to go to the address.

When the armored vehicles approached Strother at the address, Strother was instructed to surrender to the authorities.

However, he didn’t surrender and a gunfight ensued between Strother and the multiple agencies at the scene, Ingram said.

The suspect was hit by gunfire on multiple parts of his body; EMS was called to transport him to a hospital. No law enforcement officers were struck by gunfire.

Since the suspect was hit by gunfire from a law enforcement officer, the State Bureau of Investigation will take over the investigation of the incident.

Strother’s condition has not been released. Strother faces several charges.