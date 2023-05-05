KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The manhunt for the “dangerous” suspect in the early Wednesday Walmart standoff, who escaped the hospital Thursday evening where he was receiving treatment, has ended after his capture on Friday afternoon.

Jerry Arnold Flakes Jr., 30, was captured Friday afternoon, WNCT’s Claire Curry confirmed with Duplin County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Scott Kennedy. No details were available about where and how he was captured.

Flakes was involved in a four-hour standoff with police at the Walmart in Wallace, deputies said. Negotiations took place as Flakes held a rifle to his head, threatening to kill himself, according to deputies.

After the standoff, Flakes was being held at ECU Health Duplin Hospital in Kenansville when he escaped custody.

Capt. Scott Kennedy with the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call around 5:30 p.m. Thursday that Flakes had escaped after he was under watch by police from ECU Health Duplin Hospital.

Raw interview with Duplin County Sheriff Stratton Stokes (Claire Curry, WNCT video)

Duplin County Sheriff Stratton Stokes said Flakes requested new scrubs from staff at the hospital, exited the main entrance to the hospital and disappeared into the woods.

A command post was set up at the Duplin County Health Department in Kenansville, and officials were actively searching for Flakes.

“Flakes is a dangerous subject,” deputies said in a news release Thursday about his escape.

ECU Health released a statement on the incident on Friday.

“ECU Health Duplin Hospital treated Jerry Flakes, Jr. after he was transported by EMS and accompanied by Wallace Police Department at 7:26 a.m. Wednesday, May 3. Although Flakes, Jr. was never in ECU Health Police custody, ECU Health assigned a hospital sitter to monitor Flakes, Jr. for his safety and the safety of others, and ECU Health Police were aware of his presence in the hospital. Flakes, Jr. fled the hospital at 5:26 p.m. Thursday, May 4. ECU Health Police are assisting the law enforcement team on site in the search of Flakes, Jr.”

Raw video from Kenansville, site of manhunt for Jerry Arnold Flakes Jr. (Claire Curry, WNCT video)

Officials from the sheriff’s office were joined by members of the Pender County Sheriff’s Office, Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, Wallace Police Department, Kenansville Police Department, ECU Health Duplin Hospital police, the NC State Highway Patrol and the NC State Bureau of Investigation.

Kenansville manhunt search (Claire Curry, WNCT photo)

Flakes was facing charges related to a four-hour standoff that happened at the Walmart in Wallace. He tried to steal a delivery truck and later ended up surrounded by law enforcement.

Negotiations took place as Flakes held a rifle to his head, threatening to kill himself.

Officials said when he turned the gun on law enforcement, shots were fired and Flakes was injured. He was then taken to ECU Health Duplin Hospital.

Flakes had not officially been charged since he was under mental evaluation and had not been released from the hospital.