WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Verandas Bed and Breakfast, a 19th-century mansion, located on Nun Street in downtown Wilmington, has been sold for $1.8 million.

Owner Chuck Pennington said the property was bought by the same people who bought Graystone Inn and Front Street Inn in recent years.

The Verandas first went on the market for over $2 million more than five years ago.

However, the property suffered extensive damages during Hurricane Florence and had to be taken off the market for 15 months of repairs.

It was relisted for $2.2 million after renovations, but then the COVID-19 pandemic hit and it has taken two more years to sell.

The Penningtons owned the property, built in 1853, for more than 25 years and operated it as an upscale bed and breakfast.

