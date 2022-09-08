A truck is shown at the Pfizer Global Supply Kalamazoo manufacturing plant in Portage, Mich., Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—The Chemours Company is planning two public information sessions about its plans for expanding manufacturing capabilities at its Fayetteville Works location.

The sessions will be on September 20 and 21.

Officials said the sessions will give residents the chance to learn about “Chemours and the planned expansion of existing facilities to support an increase in domestic production in the semiconductor, transportation, clean energy, consumer electronics, and communications industries.”

Officials also said they’ll explain how the design plans include emissions controls so the increase manufacturing will not have projected increases in the “overall fluorinated organic compounds or greenhouse gases emitted from the site.”

The Sept. 20 meeting is from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Bladen Community College in the auditorium in Dublin, NC.

And the Sept. 21 meeting is from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Leland Cultural Arts Center in Leland, NC.