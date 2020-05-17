Many now visiting NC beaches while keeping an eye on TS Arthur

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCN) — Stay at home orders are still in effect as the state enters Phase 1 of North Carolina’s reopening plan, but the sun had many people headed to the sand where community leaders are asking that beachgoers social distance from one another.

“We’re a beach town,” said Melissa Gilbert, Special Events Director for the Town of Atlantic Beach. “We’re happy to have visitors. We want everyone to have a good time while they’re here, but also stay safe while they’re here.”

As police patrol the sand to break up groups larger than six people, public parking lots quickly filled up after being allowed to reach capacity for the first time this spring.

“We are cleaning all of our pay stations really regularly since that is the areas people are touching,” said Gilbert. “We also have an app for paid parking so you don’t have to encounter a kiosk at all if you don’t want to.”

According to Atlantic Beach Special Events Director Morgan GIlbert many retail businesses are now open, and rental season is in full swing.

Before you leave home, and book a hotel stay, town leaders are asking you to keep one thing in mind.

“We understand a lot of our second homeowners are looking to come down to their properties, which is totally understandable,” said Gilbert. “We just ask that they be courteous while they are here. Try not to gather in groups. If you’re able to go to the grocery store before you get here so that there’s less people trying to cram into our one grocery store.”

As many Carolina coastal communities try to weather the storm caused by COVID-19 there’s another storm brewing off the coast.

For the latest information on Tropical Storm Arthur stick with CBS 17 on air and online.

