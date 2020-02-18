Many tires damaged in NC police parking lot; officers trying to find who put tacks there

HICKORY, N.C. (AP/WNCN) – A North Carolina police department says someone put down metal tacks in the agency’s parking lot, damaging the tires of multiple vehicles.
The Hickory Police Department says it recovered more than 50 half-inch-long black metal tacks after damage reports came in late last week.
The tacks caused tire problems for “multiple police vehicles and several civilian vehicles” starting on Friday, police said.
Police are hopeful that a review of video footage will generate images of whoever performed the vandalism or of the perpetrator’s vehicle.
The Hickory police chief says putting down the tacks “put lives at risk and is inexcusable.”
“This crime is considered highly dangerous to general public safety and the safety of our officers. Incidents of vandalism to tires could cause potential vehicle crashes due to tire failure or, more importantly, the inability of emergency personnel to reach citizens in need due to inoperability of vehicles,” police said in a statement.
